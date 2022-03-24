MoU signed between CPSP and Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department

Islamabad : The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Health Gilgit-Baltistan for the establishment of CPSP sub-office in Gilgit and accreditation of hospitals of GB for post-graduate training of doctors having domicile of GB.

According to the MoU, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is going to provide a two-kanal piece of land in Gilgit where the CPSP sub-office would be established. The CPSP shall ensure to arrange all mandatory supervisory workshops in Gilgit city before the end of July 2022.

The DoH GB will pay the stipend to the doctors having domicile of GB who undergo FCPS part 2 training in any part of Pakistan and the CPSP would provide equal opportunities to the doctors of GB in post-fellowship at national and international levels.

The MoU states that the CPSP will ensure the arrangement of time to time interactive sessions, presentations, and seminars in GB and would start FCPS part 2 training in major hospitals of GB after accreditation and inspection visits.

Senior Vice President, CPSP, Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi who signed the MoU on behalf of CPSP termed the signing of MoU a revolutionary step for the improvement of healthcare services in GB. The Health Department of GB is doing a great job by paying stipends to doctors for PG training and it would certainly help improve the standards of services at the healthcare facilities in GB, he said.

He added the CPSP would soon start inspection visits to the four major hospitals in GB for the accreditation process. He said the Chief Minister of GB Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan has done a tremendous job training GB doctors. Due to his efforts, the CPSP was given a precious piece of land for establishing the CPSP sub-office, said Dr. Shoaib.