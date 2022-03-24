Impartial probe into Hindu girl’s murder urged

LAHORE : Civil Society activists have expressed concern over the killing of Pooja Kumari, a Hindu girl, for resisting her abduction and forced marriage.

The murder coincided with the OIC conference hosted by the government that discussed issues faced by Muslims abroad whilst ignoring the atrocities committed against minorities at home. The rights groups have demanded authorities ensure an impartial investigation into this incident and due process of law.

In a statement issued here, Wajahat Masood and Peter Jacob, the Chairperson and Executive Director at the Centre for Social Justice, have demanded the government adopt policy and implement a National Action Plan to address extremism, violence, and persecution of minorities. They stated that the forced conversions violate the citizens’ religious freedom and undermine religious diversity of Pakistan; therefore, the government should address the impunity associated with the practice.

The statement added that the lack of enforcement of existing domestic laws particularly Sections 375, 376, 493-A, 498-B, and 466 of the Pakistan Penal Code was a key impediment in preventing such practices. Therefore, the government must introduce and implement effective legal and administrative safeguards to protect minorities against crimes.