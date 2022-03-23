Cause of China jet crash still unknown

WUZHOU, China: Crash investigators on Tuesday said they do not yet know why a China Eastern jet carrying 132 people plunged from sky, with recovery teams still scouring a forested mountainside for the flight recorders from the pulverised Boeing aircraft.

The velocity of the crash, which left twisted metal and scattered passengers’ belongings across a swathe of forest, meant no survivors had been found nearly 36 hours after Monday’s crash.

It is China’s deadliest air disaster in three decades, in a country with an enviable air safety record.

"With the current information, we are unable to make a clear judgment on the cause of the accident," Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at China’s aviation authority, said late Tuesday -- adding that the focus is now on "the search for flight recorders."

Questions have mounted over the cause of the crash, which saw the stricken jet drop 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) in just over a minute before plunging into rugged terrain in southern China on Monday afternoon.

The airline has officially acknowledged that some aboard the jet, which was travelling from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou, had perished, but has stopped short of declaring all on board as dead.

President Xi Jinping quickly called for a full probe following the crash as search teams armed with drones descended upon the site in a forested, rural area of Guangxi province.