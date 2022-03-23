Another ex-SHO accused of killing Arshad Pappu gunned down

While the police are yet to make arrests in the December 31 murder case of former Chakiwara SHO Javed Baloch, another officer who held that position and was also allegedly involved in Lyari gang war kingpin Arshad Pappu’s killing was shot dead in Saddar on Tuesday.

Former Chakiwara SHOs Baloch and Chand Khan Niazi, 50, then inspector Yousuf Baloch and others were charged with involvement in the March 2013 triple murder of Pappu, his brother Yasir Arafat and their confidant Juma Shera.

On Tuesday, less than three months after Baloch was killed, Niazi and Abdur Rehman, 40, were returning on a motorbike after attending a court hearing at the Central Jail Karachi when unidentified motorcyclists gunned them down at around 11am in Saddar.

The Preedy police found a card of the Balochistan Education Department on Rehman, saying that the man was also a prayer leader in Balochistan.

They said Rehman had been wounded in a firing incident in Karachi in the past. Police are trying to establish a link between both victims.

Police found nine empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene. Dismissed officer Niazi was named in the joint investigation team report of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch. He was a nominated accused in Pappu’s kidnapping and murder case. He was also arrested for allegedly assisting a Lyari gang in abducting Pappu.

CCTV camera footage of Tuesday’s incident shows the pillion rider firing at the victims. He came close to the victims and opened fire on them. After Niazi fell to the ground, he shot Rehman as he tried to escape, but managed to move only a few yards.

Senior police officials, including South DIG Sharjeel Kharal, South SSP Rai Ijaz Khan and Investigations SSP Dr Farrukh Raza, and Rangers officials reached the crime scene.

Police said that the involvement of Lyari gangsters cannot be ruled out because Niazi was receiving death threats just like Baloch, who was also nominated in Pappu’s murder case and was killed in a similar manner in the Soldier Bazaar area, along with his companion, while returning from court.

DIG Kharal told the media that it seems that this target killing incident has a connection with the Lyari gang war, but the case will be investigated from different angles.

Talking about former SHO Baloch’s murder, he said he has discussed the case with former East SSP because a similar incident has occurred and they are likely to be connected.

DIG Kharal said he has also discussed the matter with the Karachi police chief, adding that a team comprising officers of the Special Investigation Unit and the Anti-Violent Crime Cell will work on the case, and the zonal police will investigate it as well.

SSP Khan told The News that the CCTV camera footage and the forensic report of the empties of the December 31 incident will be examined to ascertain how connected both cases are. “They’re both most probably linked, with Lyari gang war operatives likely to be behind both incidents.”

Police investigators are looking for footage from more CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings of the crime scene, while statements of the witnesses are also being recorded.