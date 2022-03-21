Opposition leaders discuss NA session issue at Mengal dinner

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sardar Akhtar Mengal hosted a dinner in honor of the opposition leadership on Sunday.

The dinner turned into consultative meeting of the opposition parties on the issue of convening a session of the National Assembly on March 25 by the Speaker National Assembly.

The diner was attended by PDM President and JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUIF leaders Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PNLN President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leaders Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, MAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ANP's Amir Haider Hoti, National Party’s Mir Kabir Shahi and Mohsin Dawar, and other legislators.

The sources said a meeting of opposition legal experts was held at Akhtar Mengal's house and it was attended by Ayaz Sadiq and Zahid Hamid from PMLN, Senator Farooq H Naik and Syed Naveed Qamar from PPP and Senator Kamran Murtaza and Shahida Akhtar Ali from JUIF.

Sources said that the meeting of the legal committee of opposition decided to take legal action against the unconstitutional and illegal actions of the Speaker National Assembly. Sources said the committee would finalise its legal advice and handover to the opposition leadership which would decide future line of action.