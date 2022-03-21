Services of Rehmat Shah Sail for Pashto literature praised

PESHAWAR: Pashto poets, critics, researchers, academicians and writers at a literary function paid glowing tributes to Pashto noted poet Rehmat Shah Sail and declared him one of the most popular among his contemporary Pashto poets in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pashto Adabi Tolana (literary society) Kheshgi, Nowshera organized a literary gathering in honour of Rehmat Shah Sail on Sunday at Adabi Kor in Kheshgi Payan where prominent Pashto writers and intellectuals Dr Israr, Prof Yar Mohammad Maghmoom, Prof Dr Abdullah Jan Abid, Haseena Gul Tanha, Aziz Manirwal, former IG Motorway Police Sheikh Shaukat Hayat, Dr Sadiq Jarhak, former MPA Salim Khan Advocate, Saidul Amin Ahsan, Farhad Mohammad Ghalib Tarin and Aqil Yusufzai and others presented their papers, views and criticism on the life and works of Rehmat Shah Sail.

The day-long session was divided into three parts.

In the first session, Rehmat Shah Sail spoke about his early life, his family background, his poetry, books and his political and literary struggle while the guests sitting on presidium highlighted the works especially his poetry and other aspects of the multi-dimensional personality of Rehmat Shah Sail.

In the second session, the audience, composed of well-educated and highly learned people expressed views and asked questions about the work of guest-in-honour.

In the third session noted Pashto singer Naeem Tori, Nasim Ijaz and others enthralled the audience with the lyrics and poetry of Rehmat Shah Sail.

About his life and family, Rehmat Shah Sail said that he was the only son of his poor parents as four of his brothers and sisters died in childhood from smallpox. He said that he was born in a village Warteer in the then Malakand Agency.

He said that he had seen hardship in his childhood, including working in the fields, grazing cattle and working with his father, who was a mason by profession.

He said that he could not continue his education due to poverty as the school was located far away from his home and he adopted tailoring as a profession when he quit the school. He said he started composing and telling poetry at a very young age but he concealed his poetry for a long time for certain reasons.

Author of many Pashto books including poetry and prose, Rehmat Shah Sail had also contributed columns and articles in Pashto and Urdu newspapers and also remained Editor of Pashto weekly Pashtoon for a long period.

Almost all Pashto singers including Gulzar Alam, Haroon Baacha, Naeem Tori, Fayyaz Kheshgi, Nazia Iqbal, Nasim Ijaz and other had sung the romantic and revolutionary poetry and lyrics of Rehmat Shah Sail.

In his speech, Prof Dr Abdullah Jan Abid, Chairman Pakistan Languages Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, said that Rehmat Shah had written on almost every subject and aspects related to the Pakhtuns and their soil but his revolutionary poetry had made them the most popular contemporary poet in the Pashto literature.

“We have to give respect and recognize the skill and art of such poets in their lives,” he said while referring to Rehmat Shah Sail.

Dr Israr said that Rehmat Shah had tremendous contributions for Pashto poetry and literature as he had written for the common people and participated in Pashto Mushaira and literary gatherings wherever he was invited at his young age.

“As Rehmat Shah had seen hardship in his life so he knows the pains and desires of the poor people which he has reflected in his poetry,” he said and added that such people must be given respect in their lives.

Prof Dr Yar Mohammad Maghmoom said that Rehmat Shah Sail had made his place among the greatest contemporary poets and writers for the style, language, words and metaphors he had used in his poetry, mostly in his romantic poetry. “Such poets are born once in a century and we must recognize their art and personality,” he added.

Salim Khan Advocate, former MPA and provincial leader of Awami National Party, said that like Khan Abdul Ghani Khan and Ajmal Khattak, Rehmat Shah Sail had earned a great name in his revolutionary poetry particularly related to Pakhtun nationalism.

He claimed that he was the only Pashto poet whose progressive and revolutionary poetry were acclaimed by great Pakhtun nationalist including Bacha Khan.