PM warns kids of dissidents will suffer

BATKHELA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday assured the dissident MNAs belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that he would forgive them for their 'mistake'.



Imran Khan said the time had come for the people to decide which side they stood with - right or wrong. He added he would prefer losing his government instead of using public money to buy the loyalties of the dissident MNAs. He said that it is ordained to stand with right and to remain neutral.

Addressing a public gathering at Dargai Degree College, he said that the opposition parties would badly lose the match against him.

“The head of a political party is like a father, who forgives his children for their mistakes," he said in an effort to woo the dissident party lawmakers back, who have threatened to defect and vote against him in the no-trust motion.

He said he would forgive the MNAs who had committed the mistake.

"I ask the MNAs to think about the future of their children. The society will not forgive them. They want to destroy the moral values of the country," he remarked.

"You will not be able to attend public gatherings and no one would marry your children when they'd grow up and they would be ridiculed in the society," he warned his MNAs.

"We all make mistakes. Allah also forgives his slaves. I am just like a father figure to you all. But for God's sake, don't make such a big mistake [by joining hands with the corrupt Opposition]. Think about your children's future."

Urging the masses to support the PTI, Imran Khan said the people should side with the government, which had started a campaign against the 'thieves'.

"The people have two options either to save Pakistan or side with the ones who looted the country for years," he added. He maintained that money was being used to buy the conscience of the legislators.

The prime minister said the MNAs were locked up at the Sindh House in Islamabad in a bid to buy their conscience. He said that only a corrupt person sold his conscience for money.

"The Almighty Allah wants us to side with the right, not with the wrong," he added.

Imran Khan said it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), which twice put former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail. The PMLN had booked Zardari for corruption cases, he added.

He said three 'thieves' had ganged up to avoid facing accountability.

He added that a country, which losses its moral values, cannot become prosperous. He said that he was not the one who would bow before the ones, who were 'blackmailing' him.

Imran Khan said that an ambassador did not have the right to interfere in the foreign policy of a country. He said the ambassadors from the countries in the European Union had breached protocol by asking Pakistan to condemn Russia.

"Will they make a similar demand from India," he asked. He recalled that he had told Europe that Pakistan would support them in their efforts for peace, but not war.

The prime minister said the prices of petroleum products were rising all over the world, but the government, considering the difficulties of the people, lowered the POL rates by Rs10 per litre to give relief to the masses. "Petrol is cheaper in Pakistan than Dubai," he said.