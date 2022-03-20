Brilliant BD create history with first ever ODI win in SA

CENTURION: Bangladesh produced a historic victory in the first ODI, securing their first-ever win on South African soil as they beat the Proteas by 38 runs on Friday night.

The tourists had never won a One-day International in South Africa in 19 previous attempts, but produced a superb display in the first ODI of the tour to break new ground in the format.

And Bangladesh’s stunning win further strengthens their place at the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings, where they lead England and India in the top three.

The victory was built on the foundations set by a team effort with the bat, with Litton Das (50), Shakib Al Hasan (77) and Yasir Ali (50) all making half-centuries. And other useful contributions came right down the order as the Tigers built on a solid start to post 314/7.

Early wickets pegged South Africa’s chase back, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed making the early inroads.

Impressive half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen (86) and David Miller (79) gave the hosts some hope. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz rattled through the tail with a four-for, picking up the crucial wicket of Miller.

And there were jubilant scenes on the pitch and amongst the watching Bangladesh fans when Mahmudullah had Keshav Maharaj trapped in-front to seal a 38-run win.

After being put in to bat first, Bangladesh initially struggled to get going. Their openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das were cautious, scoring at a snail’s pace, their half-century partnership coming only in the 16th over. While both batters hit an occasional wonderful shot across the boundary, they were kept quiet for most of the time by a disciplined South African bowling attack.

The openers broke loose in the 19th over when Liton smashed Keshav Maharaj for a six and two fours and were well placed to cross the 100-run mark when Andile Phehlukwayo trapped Tamim in front of off to break the 95-run opening stand. Liton, who got to his 50 in the next over, was also undone soon after when Maharaj outfoxed him to shatter his stumps.

South Africa won the toss

Bangladesh Innings

Tamim (c) lbw b Phehlukwayo 41

Das b Maharaj 50

Shakib lbw b Ngidi 77

Mushfiqur† c Miller b Maharaj 9

Yasir c & b Rabada 50

Mahmudullah c Dussen b Jansen 25

Afif c van der Dussen b Jansen 17

Mehidy not out 19

Taskin not out 7

Extras: (b 3, lb 3, nb 2, w 11) 19

Total: (50 Ov) 314/7

Did not bat: Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-104, 3-124, 4-239, 5-243, 6-272, 7-288

Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 10-1-75-1 Rabada 10-0-57-1 Jansen 10-1-57-2 Keshav Maharaj 10-0-56-2 Phehlukwayo 10-1-63-1

Soth Africa Innings (Target: 315 runs)

Verreynne † lbw b Taskin 21

Malan c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Shoriful 4

Bavuma (c) c †Mushfiqur b Shoriful 31

Markram c Mehidy Hasan b Taskin 0

Dussen c Yasir b Taskin Ahmed 86

Miller st †Mushfiqurb Mehidy 79

Phehlukwayo c Liton b Mehidy 2

Jansen c Tamimb Mehidy 2

Rabada c & b Mehidy 1

Maharaj lbw b Mahmudullah 23

Ngidi not out 15

Extras: (b 4, w 8) 12

Total: (48.5 Ov) 276

Fall: 1-18, 2-36, 3-36, 4-121, 5-191, 6-204, 7-229, 8-231, 9-242, 10-276

Bowling: Shakib 10-0-54-0 Shoriful 8-0-47-2 Taskin Ahmed 10-1-36-3 Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-50-0 Mehidy Hasan 9-0-61-4 Mahmudullah 1.5-0-24-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 38 runs

Man of the match: Shakib Al Hasan

Umpires: Bongani Jele, Marais Erasmus