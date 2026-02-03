Photo: 'Wuthering Heights' director Emerald Fenell recalls on boarding school insomnia

Emerald Fenell, the director and writer of Wuthering Heights, opened up about her love-hate relationship with boarding school being an insomniac.

While speaking on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, she shared a crucial part of her personal life that redirected her troubled insomnic self.

"I went to boarding school at 13."

She continued to reflect on how she knew that the city of London was not for her being a loner as a child, she stated,"I think I would have gone quite quickly off the rails in London. Even I knew that even as a child".

The director of Saltburn, known for creating dark,stylish and provocative work, declared going to boarding school as therapeutic and necessary for her growth.

"It actually was, I think, probably a very good idea," she added.

She continued, "So, even though I was homesick and I did love my family, and as an insomniac at boarding school it's quite lonely being in a room full of people awake when everyone's asleep, I think it was probably a more wholesome scenario than if I'd stayed in London".

She recalled savouring the food specifically toast and chips, "It was a lot of toast, and I love toast.'I'd been brought up on the ready meal, so I was just like delighted if there were chips for every meal,'" she said.

She described the food situation at the boarding school as 'fine' but unhealthy ,which she later realized and decided to cut on carbs, "It was only when I hit 18 and realised you actually can't eat 5,000 calories worth of carbs every day, I was like, 'No, this diet isn't sustainable",she concluded.