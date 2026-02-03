King Charles drops update on ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ before premiere day

King Charles’ team has just taken to social media to announce the upcoming drop of his documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision ahead of its premiere that is slated for this week.

The news in question comes via his official Instagram page and talks at length about the Prime Originals documentary that charts The King’s “personal journey as an environmentalist throughout his lifetime.”

Not just that but according to the caption “The documentary explores His Majesty’s Harmony philosophy, which encourages us to see ourselves as part of nature, not apart from nature. This is presented through the work of the @kingsfoundation, His Majesty’s nature and sustainability charity.”

Check it out Below:



