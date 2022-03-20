 
Sunday March 20, 2022
World

Four US troops killed in military plane crash in Norway

By AFP
March 20, 2022

OSLO: A US military plane taking part in Nato exercises has crashed in Norway, killing all four American troops on board, the Scandinavian country’s army said on Saturday.

The four were taking part in the Cold Response military exercises involving 30,000 troops from Nato and partner countries. About 200 planes and some 50 ships are taking part in the exercises, which will continue until April 1.

