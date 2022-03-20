CM Murad Ali Shah for imparting education and training to children with disabilities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that differently-abled children are loving and caring persons as they respect everyone and their qualities flourish when they are imparted proper education and training.

“We all have to support them by enrolling them in good educational institutions such as the KVTC [Karachi Vocational Training Centre] so that they can be made useful members of society,” the CM said at the graduation ceremony of children with disabilities organised by the KVTC at a hotel on Saturday.

The graduation ceremony was attended by CM’s Special Assistant Sadiq Memon, former senator Abdul Haseeb Khan who is the CEO of the KVTC, parents of the graduating children and heads of different multinational companies and notables.

Shah said that he felt honoured to present medals of excellence to the graduating students of the KVTC who had passed their board examinations under the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA).

“I congratulate [former] senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, the CEO of KVTC, and his entire team for organising the first-ever graduation ceremony of differently-abled persons in Pakistan and taking their institute to the new height of success,” he said.

Appreciating the proud parents of the children with disabilities, the CM said they believed in the potential of their children and got them enrolled in the KVTC for proper education and training.

He added that the Sindh government would be supporting the KVTC to realise their Vision 2030 under which 5,000 differently abled persons would be trained all over Sindh to enable them to start their professional life.

The CM said that it was quite encouraging to know that the KVTC had established hostels for the differently-abled persons where they would be experiencing hostel life.

“The community depends on such institutes which integrate ‘Taleem’ with ‘Tarbiyat’ so that society accepts people with challenges and give them equal opportunities of

living and earning,” Shah said as he pledged to support the KVTC at all levels and be a voice for the fraternity of differently-abled persons. Earlier, the CM awarded medals to the graduating students and took selfies with them.