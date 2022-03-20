LHG holds ‘Dengue Clinical Management’ workshop

LAHORE:On the direction of the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department a “Dengue Clinical Management” workshop for Doctors/Nurses was organized by Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Unit 3 on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the doctors and nurses from DHQ Kasur including a private hospital of Lahore, newly appointed House Officers/PGR of LGH participated in this workshop.

Prof Dr Tahir Siddique and Assistant Prof Dr M Maqsood delivered lectures to the doctors and nurses in the light of their extensive experience. They told about dengue fever symptoms, diagnosis and treatment/clinical management of patients and other aspects in this regard. They said that there is no denying the importance of a qualified physician to prevent the spread of dengue fever. They said patients are in dire need of fluid management so that the patient cannot get Dengue Shock Syndrome and water should not go into the lungs. Therefore, it is important to ensure the implementation of SOPs of clinical management in all stages of diagnosis and treatment, taking care of all the issues from the very beginning.

On this occasion, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-freed Zafar while distributing certificates to the doctors, nurses who completed the training said in his address that those who completed this training have proof that they have get expertise in the treatment and will build their confidence as the dengue patients will be able to get treatment from them with full satisfaction.

Talking to media, Principal PGMI said that dengue has now become a common disease like other ones in Pakistan which depends on intensity of mosquito breeding in hot and humid weather in different parts of the country. He said that in order to control this disease, it is necessary to control the breeding of dengue mosquitoes for which mass participation is essential as to wipe out dengue hotspots inside the homes of the citizens.

Prof. Al-freed pointed out that although from the last ten years the Health Department, media and other agencies have been conducting awareness campaigns on dengue even the citizens should pay special attention to cleanliness while showing due diligence in this regard. It is important to dispose of stored water so that dengue mosquitoes do not breed, he added. Prof. Al-freed Zafar urged on holding such workshops and seminars continuously so that their knowledge could be updated.