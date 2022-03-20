‘Sanitation services to be ensured at all girl schools’

LAHORE:All girl schools of Punjab will be provided with sanitation and water facilities to ensure safety, dignity and right to sanitation, said Chairperson Standing Committee of Punjab Assembly on Gender Mainstreaming Uzma Kardar.

She was speaking at consultative dialogue for ‘Integration of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in policies and plans’ here. She said that she moved a bill for mandatory provision of girl-friendly toilets in all middle and high schools of girls in Punjab. She appreciated the efforts of WaterAid to work for provision of women and girl-friendly sanitation services in Pakistan and vowed to continue her support for the cause.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Ms Kanwal Liaquat Chaudhry acclaimed WaterAid’s efforts of mainstreaming MHM issues in Pakistan. She expressed her commitment to reach out to most women and girls and also to men and boys for improving their understanding on managing menstruation for women and girls hygienically at their workplaces, institutions, public places and homes.

Munawar Hassan, Head of Programmes, WaterAid presented current situation of MHM provisions in various policies of education, health, women development, youth and local government departments. The participants of the consultative dialogue included parliamentarians, government officials, civil society representatives, media and academicians.