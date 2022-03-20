Lady cop’s murder case lodged

ISLAMABAD: The Aabpara police registered First Information Report (FIR) on the murder of Lady Constable after receiving preliminary post mortem report, police sources said Saturday night.

Twenty-year-old Lady Constable Iqra was killed, reportedly, in the residence of Superintendent of Police located at Hakeem Luqman Road on Friday.The Islamabad IGP constituted a high level investigation team under the supervision of DIG (Operations) to probe the case.

The team submitted report before the IGP with the recommendation of lodging FIR under murder charge.The police, however, did not nominate any person responsible for the killing.According to initial reports, the Lady Constable died of poisoning. FIR says that the Lady Constable died under mysterious circumstances.