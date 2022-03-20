 
Cops suspended for negligence

By Bureau report
March 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: A station house officer and his gunman were suspended for negligence and an inquiry ordered against them on Saturday. An official said Senior Superintendent of Police Haroon-ur-Rashid suspended SHO Tatara Police Station Sub-Inspector Imranullah and his guard Saadat over negligence. The two cops were closed to police lines and an inquiry was ordered against them.

