Traffic terrors

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 5436 people have died in road accidents in the year 2019-20. These accidents also cause great economic loss. According to the WHO, road accidents cost most countries three percent of their GDP. Both the government and people must work to reduce the number of accidents. One major risk-reducing step is ensuring vehicle safety. Unfortunately, vehicles that should be in scrapyards are often found travelling on roads.

Moreover, the procedure for getting one’s driving licence is so hectic that many people end up driving without one and hire agents to get them on their behalf. These drivers, unaware of traffic rules and regulations, become a great risk for others. Unnecessary and damaged cat’s eyes and speed breakers must be also removed. Proper sign boards must be placed and repaired on time. Without making our roads safer for driving, every other effort to minimise the risk of accidents will be in vain.

Aleem Ullah

Rahim Yar Khan