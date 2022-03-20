ADB VP vows to continue growth support

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen has reiterated support to Pakistan’s economic recovery from the pandemic and development agenda with focus on green, resilient, and quality infrastructure, as well as digital transformation and reforms.

Concluding his five-day visit to Pakistan, during with he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, key ministers, and other senior government officials, Chen discussed ADB’s ongoing and emerging areas of support.

He held meetings in this regard with Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tareen; Minister for Economic Affairs and ADB Governor Omar Ayub; Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar; Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam; Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; and Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme Ismat Tahira among others.

“The people of Pakistan have shown remarkable resilience in the face of Covid-19 and the country’s rapidly building momentum towards economic recovery is testament to this,” said Chen. “As one of Pakistan’s largest development partners, ADB has taken swift actions to support Pakistan’s vaccination and social protection efforts, and external financing requirements. We will continue to work with the government, private sector, and other partners to further develop green, resilient, and quality infrastructure; enact reforms; and strengthen key sectors vital to the country’s growth.”

Chen visited the National Power Control Center in Islamabad where he was briefed about the country’s power load management system and its expansion plans under an ADB financing facility. He visited a basic health unit near Islamabad that has been fitted with solar panels under ADB’s Access to Clean Energy Program, which has so far provided solar facilities to over 10,700 schools and more than 700 basic health units in mostly remote, off-grid areas.

He also visited the Ehsaas One Window Center in Islamabad for beneficiaries of Pakistan’s flagship social protection programme.

He also with Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht and Planning and Development Board Chairman M Abdullah Khan Sumbal among other senior officials.