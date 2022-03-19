Age limit for registration in grade IX reduced from 14 to 12

Islamabad : Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Forum in its 171st meeting has decided to reduce minimum age limit from 14 to 12 years for registration in Grade IX.

The meeting was held yesterday at Nathia Gali, Abbotabad, under the chair of Prof. Dr. Kausar Raees, Chairperson IBCC/BISE, Sargodha. The forum also deliberated and resolved the 25 agenda items regarding secondary & higher secondary education having national importance.

In addition to that, 30 agenda items of equivalence of foreign educational qualifications were also discussed and resolved by the Equivalence Committee of IBCC Forum. IBCC members from all over the country including chairpersons of general education boards technical education boards, textbook boards, curriculum bureaus, VCs & nominees of AIOU, Islamabad & KIU, Gilgit and heads of allied educational organisations and officers of Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Trainings were in attendance.

The further decisions taken by the IBC Forum include Next National summer camp for both boys & girls position holder students will be organized by the Sindh Boards. A committee has been constituted to examine the uniformity of national grading system at SSC & HSSC level and present its recommendation in line with international standards for adoptions of relevant grading by all examination boards accordingly.

It was also resolved that IBCC Secretariat will train Master Trainers & Assessors for all Boards for curriculum based examinations in the country. Curriculum based examination will be gradually introduced by all Boards.

However, for this year the examination will be conducted on conceptual learning. To give all concerned of GB as national ownership, it has been decided that next meeting of IBCC Forum will be held at Karakorum International University, Gilgit.

In addition to this, the forum approved the appointment of Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi, Prof. Dr. Saeeduddin, as Chairman Inter Board Sports Committee (IBSC).

Furthermore, the IBCC Forum allowed private students across the country to appear in SSC examination in science group as private candidates. The Forum also resolved that examination boards will provide writers to the visually impaired students for their SSC & HSSC examinations.

The examinations boards will also make payment for the writers. Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah presented first-ever annual report of IBCC and briefed about the reforms and initiatives taken by IBCC for improvement of its daily business which were endorsed and highly appreciated by the IBCC Forum.

Diploma programs in contemporary sciences like Digital Forensic Science, Fashion Design & Marketing, Tourism & Airport Operations, Nutrition Science & Hygiene, Polymer Technology and Aviation and Business Management were approved by the IBCC Equivalence Committee.