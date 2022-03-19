KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to prove the “third force” by creating a crisis through use of force.

Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he said Imran Khan would not be allowed to become a political martyr. He congratulated people, saying the Imran has lost majority’s support and his government has collapsed. The PM attempted terrorise opposition by “first attacking the Parliament Lodges and then Sindh House, but we won’t be cowed down,” Bilawal maintained.

He said the use of force by PM is violation of Article 6 of the Constitution. He said the PPP won’t field its candidate for the premiership for it is PMLN’s right, adding electoral reforms are PPP’s priority. The new government’s mandate would be confined to the reforms which would require a few months. All decisions would be reached at through consensus, he added. He said the opposition would deliberate on Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal for a national government for five years, but so far we have discussed electoral reforms and fair elections.

He rejected the allegation of horse-trading, and asked: “Would PPP spend money for a prime minister from PMLN?” He said the struggle is not to dislodge the government, rather it is democratic way to oust an undemocratic person. Bilawal said the masses and the opposition want a representative government through fair elections

He said: “Our struggle is to bring about an end to the selection system. We gathered the opposition to democratically oust an undemocratic person. We do not want a repeat of what happened in 2018.”

He asked the programme anchor: “Give me one reason to let the Imran continue as PM even for a day.” He said talks with the MQM has been “very positive”, and the PPP has acceded to their demands. “We would be working together to progress of Karachi and the province.”

He said the PM was not willing to talk to the opposition, his allies or dissenting party members, while the opposition was ready for talks. Bilawal said: “It was going to be a first in the history of Pakistan that a prime minister was going to be removed from office through a no-confidence move. I did not go to court wearing a black coat, nor did I knock at Gate No 4. Undoing the selection system would be the revenge of democracy.”

Bilawal said: “If this man (Imran Khan) is allowed to continue in the PM office, he would attack the freedom of media.” Bilawal asked the government to secure its head count or resign, adding that a “few good men” have put their act together to rid the country of an inept person. Earlier in the day, Bilawal dared the PM in a tweet, saying: "If you have the guts, then impose governor's rule, Imran Khan! Don't delay it, impose it today."