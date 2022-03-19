The edge of democracy

Once more a political drama is unravelling in the country and people are nervously watching. The government and the opposition are locked in a dirty duel. There are threats of kidnapping and allegations of horse trading. For decades now, dirty politics and regime overthrows have been common. Despite trying a number of governing styles from autocratic to democratic, Pakistan’s economy remains weak, weakened by loans and debts. The existing crop of politicians, unfortunately, are unconcerned about people. As a result of this political instability, the economy will suffer. The recently unveiled National Security Policy (NSP) lays stress on a strong economy, but has everyone forgotten that political stability is a prerequisite for building a strong economy? The NSP fails to acknowledge this. Pakistan was orphaned in the early years of its birth as its founding fathers passed away too soon. After 70 years, we are still trying to find a foster father. What a tragedy! Worse still, even after three generations, we have not grown up.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
