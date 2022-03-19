Private matters

This refers to the letter, ‘Unnecessary tirade’ by Guldar Ali Khan Wazir (March 17).The writer has rightly suggested that the prime minister should not discuss sensitive issues and foreign affairs in public rallies. Remaining non-aligned on the Ukrainian crisis was a sensible decision, but criticising Western countries in a public gathering was uncalled for and unnecessary.
Many previous governments cooperated with Western powers in exchange for military and monetary support that benefitted the country. It is not true that all previous rulers of the country were ‘slaves’ of Western powers.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
