‘Pakistan’s auto future lies in EVs’

LAHORE: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner visited MG JW Pakistan facility in Lahore, where he said the future of the country’s auto sector was with electronic vehicles (EVs), and MG would reduce carbon emissions with EVs for a cleaner and greener country.

During the visit, the high commissioner interacted with the company’s leadership, visited the MG assembly plant, and test drove the all-electric Marvel R and HS PHEV.

He termed the visit a ‘wonderful showcase’ of the British automotive brand in Pakistan, saying “Bohat Mubarak!”

According to MG Motor Pakistan, it has delivered over 10,000 vehicles, launched seven dealerships with MG Care Centers, and introduced latest models in the country. The brand entered the Pakistani market under the flag of SAIC Motor International, primarily launching in the luxury category. The first HS CKD variant line-off was held in May 2021.