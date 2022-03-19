Shab-e-Barat observed with religious spirit

LAHORE:The believers observed Shab-e-Barat, 15th of Sha’aban, also known as the night of blessings and glory on Friday night with religious spirit across the country as the faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of entire Muslim Ummah.

Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when The Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the next year. The believers thronged the mosques after two years during which the coronavirus SOPs prevented such gatherings inside. The mosques were illuminated while arrangements for refreshments and food were also made to facilitate the worshippers. Security measures were tightened to protect the worshippers.

Besides, large number of believers, including women and children visited graveyards to pray for the departed souls of their loved ones. They lighted candles and scent sticks on the graves and sought Allah’s blessings for departed souls.