CS orders release of funds to complete projects for persons with disabilities

The Sindh government is going to build five centres of excellence for persons with disabilities in the province at a cost of Rs500 million.
Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said this on Friday while chairing a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat to review projects of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD).
The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Special Rehabilitation Department Secretary Akhtar Hussain Bugti and others. The chief secretary said that a centre for special persons would be set up at Ghoda-Bari at a cost of Rs74 million. He directed the finance department to release all the funds for the projects of the DEPD. The DEPD secretary briefed the meeting about the ADP.
