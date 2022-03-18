118 polling stations to be established in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will establish as many as 118 polling stations in Torghar where 171,395 male and female would cast their votes in the local government elections to be held on March 31.

According to the documents released by the ECP, a total of 171,395 men and women voters registered in the district would exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the local government elections.

A total of 118 polling stations, almost half of them for women, were constituted where the elections process under the tight security would be held.

Bakhtarul Muluk, the returning officer Judba, told reporters that as many as 28 aspirants were in the run for the tehsil chairman’s slots in three tehsils of the district.

He said that as many as nine contestants are running in Kunder Hassanzai, 8, in Dor Mera and 11 in Judbah tehsil.