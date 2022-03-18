Semifinals of President Polo championship today

LAHORE: Two semifinals of inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 will be decided on Friday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

The first semifinal of the prestigious event will be played between Diamond Paints and Remounts . Team Diamond Paints consists of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Guy Gibrat and Matias Vial Perez, who is injured and will be replaced by Max Charlton while Team Remounts has ALD Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado.

The day’s second semifinal will be contested between Master Paints and Newage Cables/Master Paints. Team Master Paints comprises of Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Bilal Haye, Marcos Panelo and Martin Carlos while Team Newage Cables/Master Paints includes Alman Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Antonio Vieri and Gonzalo Deltour.