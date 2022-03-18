Pakistan, India must hold dialogue on Kashmir: ex-FM

LAHORE:A talk on "Neither a hawk nor a dove: an insider's account of Pakistan’s foreign policy" by former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri was held at the Government College University (GCU) here Thursday.

Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri said that soon India would realise that they could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris. Pakistan and India have no option but to hold a dialogue and to find a solution to the Kashmir issue through bilateral talks.

According to a press release, Kasuri talked in detail about the Pakistan-India relations under Narendra Modi’s regime, the Russia-Ukraine war, stability in Afghanistan and resolution of the Kashmir dispute. In reply to a question whether Pakistan should abandon the US for China and Russia, Kasuri said foreign policy is like juggling a lot of balls, and Pakistan’s foreign office is capable of operating in several dimensions at a time.

He said political and economic stability at home is the prerequisite of the successful foreign policy of any country. He also shared the memories of student life at the Government College Lahore.

MoU signed: Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) signed an MoU here on Thursday under which both the institutions will work on different ventures for the betterment of IT industry and academia.

Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) rector Prof Dr Arshad Saleem and PSEB managing director Osman Nasir signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Osman Nasir said PSEB will train the ICT graduates/students, professionals and teachers under PSEB training and certification programme. VU’s examination centre will be used across Pakistan for these certifications.

Mobile Certification/Training Centre on Wheels for Metropolitan Cities and far-flung underprivileged/remote areas with satellite connectivity on the Go will be launched in near future.