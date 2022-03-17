Ex-MCG curator preparing pitch for Lahore Test

LAHORE: The PCB has hired the services of former MCG and ICC academy curator Toby Lumsden to oversee pitch preparation ahead of the third Test against Australia in Lahore. He will also assist local curators as part of chairman Ramiz Raja's broader plan to overhaul the process of pitch preparation in the country.

Australia's first Test tour to Pakistan in 24 years has been marred by plenty of criticism over the state of the pitches. Last week's series opener in Rawalpindi ended in a tame draw, with the surface being rated by the ICC s "below average," leading to the venue getting a demerit point. '

Only 14 wickets fell across five days. While Pakistan managed to take all 10 Australian wickets in the first innings, the visitors managed just four overall, with Pakistan making 476 for 4 declared and 252 for 0 when the match was called off.

ESPNcricinfo understands the surface for the ongoing Karachi Test was originally meant to assist the spinners. However, it has also been deemed too slow and not to its character.

Raja has initiated an overhaul of pitches, and is set to look at installing readymade drop-in pitches from Australia in Lahore and Karachi as early as next year. The PCB is understood to have ordered two drop-in pitches in a bid to simulate Australian surfaces, which they believe would help their players acclimatise better on overseas tours.

Lumsden landed in Lahore earlier in the week to begin work. He began at the ICC Academy in 2010 and held the job for two years before rejoining in 2017 as head curator.