Chitrali complains of prolonged power cuts

CHITRAL: Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Wednesday said the power consumers in Upper Chitral were suffering to the wrangling between the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo).

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the people of Upper Chitral was facing prolonged power suspension due to the wrangling between the two government entities over financial issues.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should take notice of the monetary dispute between Pesco and Pedo in order to provide relief to the people. He also complained that the people were compelled to get the faulty power transformers repaired on their own.

The Maulana said the young men from Chitral had to travel to Chakdara in Lower Dir district to appear in tests for government jobs. He said the poor job-seekers had to spend a lot of money on travel and accommodation to take the tests for government jobs, asking the chief minister to order the relevant authorities to hold such tests in Chitral to facilitate the local youth.