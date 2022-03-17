Two issues remain with US to restore N-deal: Iran

Tehran: Iran’s foreign minister said two issues remain with the United States in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Iran has been engaged in direct talks in Vienna to revive the accord, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly. The United States, which unliterally pulled out of the deal in 2018, is participating indirectly.

"We had four issues as our red lines," but "two issues have almost been resolved," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying Wednesday by state news agency IRNA, adding that "two issues remain, including (an) economic guarantee".

"If the American side fulfils our two remaining demands today, we will be ready to go to Vienna tomorrow," he said. More than 10 months of negotiations had brought the parties close to renewing the landmark accord. But the talks were halted after Russia this month demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.