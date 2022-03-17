Van driver burnt alive in accident

LAHORE:A van driver was burnt alive after collision with a speeding car in Barki police area here on Wednesday. A rashly-driven car dashed into the van in the Barki area. As a result, the van caught fire and the driver identified as Sameer was burnt to death. The car driver fled leaving his car on the spot. Police shifted the body to morgue.

POs arrested: Police have arrested 6,026 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from January 1 to March 16, 2022.

A Lahore police spokesperson said out of these 6,026 outlaws, 2,217 were proclaimed offenders, 984 targeted offenders and 2,825 court absconders. Police arrested 317 POs of category A and 1,900 POs of category B. Police also arrested 250 proclaimed offenders from other districts. It arrested 51 court absconders of category A whereas 2,774 CAs of category B this year till now. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said police devised a strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders as most of them were found involved in heinous and hardcore crimes including illegal possessions, murders, attempt of murders, kidnappings for ransom, extortions and narcotics. All the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to meet the target as overall performance of these police officers and officials will be evaluated through the targets they achieved.

Man found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead in BRB Canal in Barki police area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Tariq Bashir. Some locals spotted the body floating and informed the police. The victim's family suspected that Tariq was kidnapped and had got a kidnapping case registered against unknown persons at Haier police station.

Cop injured: A cop was injured in a traffic accident on Kacha Jail Road, Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday. The cop identified as Safdar was on his way on a bike when a rickshaw hit him. As a result, he received serious injuries. He was admitted to hospital. The injured cop was posted at Model Town police station. Meanwhile, three persons were injured when their rashly-driven car rammed into an iron fence near Kalma Flyover Ichhra. The car was completely damaged. The injured car riders were admitted to hospital.

Girl raped: A 22-year-old girl was raped by a man in the limits of Shahdara Town police on Wednesday. The accused Sardar lured the girl to a deserted place and raped her. Police contacted the victim's family and arrested the accused on the identification of the girl and handed him over to Shahdara police.

fined: Station Manager Zafar Iqbal, on the direction of DS Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Rahat Mirza, checked various vending stalls at Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday. Station Manager imposed a fine of Rs9,400 on owners of 14 vending stalls for over-charging. Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Rahat Mirza said that over-charging will not be tolerated in Railways.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,118 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,194 were injured. Out of this, 680 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 514 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Prisoner dies: A 35-year-old-prisoner of Camp Jail expired in hospital on Wednesday, two days after his medical condition went critical. The victim identified as Muzammil was imprisoned in a drugs case. Body was shifted to the morgue.