Tackling Islamophobia: UN resolution result of PM’s efforts, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the UN General Assembly’s resolution to observe 15 March every year as an International Day against Islamophobia result of sustained personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has boldly raised the issue of Islamophobia at different international fora. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief minister praised the tireless efforts and vision of PM Imran Khan for the approval of the resolution in the UN General Assembly to tackle Islamophobia.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised a strong voice against Islamophobia in the United Nations and proved his tenacious leadership globally. PM Imran Khan has emerged as the leader of the Islamic world and this is also the achievement of the entire Islamic world, he concluded.

IT TRAINING: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to early finalise the programme to impart free-of-cost IT training to the youth and said that they would be provided employment opportunities. He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the Chief Minister’s digital skills programme on Wednesday. Chairman of PITB gave him a detailed briefing about the programme. The chief minister said that it was a game-changer initiative to meet the growing human resource demand of the industrial sector. It was an excellent programme for online and on-campus training as a 40 percent quota would be reserved for female students, he mentioned. Provincial Higher Education and IT Minister Yasir Humayun, chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

SACM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that out of about 30 million families in Punjab, 24 million families are currently benefiting from the free healthcare facilities being provided under the auspices of Sehat Insaf Card. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) not only makes cards but records as well. He stated this while talking to media after inspecting the treatment facilities under Health Insaf Card at a trust hospital here.

He visited the Health Card help desk and Zakat desk at the hospital and talked to the patients. The patients and their attendants thanked PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister for launching this revolutionary programme. Hasaan Khawar said that the biggest feature of Health Insaf Card was the universality of this programme due to which the distinction between the rich and the poor was receding every passing day.