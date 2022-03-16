Jahangir Tareen was in critical condition when he reached UK

LONDON: Billionaire industrialist and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was a “touch and go” case when he arrived in London three weeks ago for the emergency medical treatment, a source who has seen medical reports of Tareen said.

Speaking to this reporter on condition of strict anonymity, the medical source shared that Jahangir Khan was brought for admission at London Clinic on Harley Street where he spent around a week for his treatment.

The source shared that Jahangir Tareen was critically ill when he was air-lifted from Lahore in a privately arranged ambulance. Tareen’s son and heir Ali Tareen, his wife and daughters also accompanied the businessman and politician and remained with him at the countryside estate of the family in Newbury, near Oxford.

The medical source who spoke to this reporter has seen evidence of Tareen’s illness. He shared that doctors and family were very worried for him. The source said Tareen was admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where his health deteriorated. It’s understood that the family paid over £100,000 for the air ambulance.

The medical source said that he was not exactly aware about the type of ailment Tareen was going through. The source said that medical reports suggested that Tareen was tested Covid positive in Pakistan but he recovered well.

The UK medical source said that Tareen has suffered from “long Covid affects” and what he was going through was “after effects of Covid”.

After being discharged from the London clinic around two weeks ago, Tareen has been resting and getting treatment at his home, surrounded by his family. He has remained in touch with key members of his group but he has avoided meeting anyone in person and it's understood his family is keeping a tight regimen around him.

A source close to Tareen family refused to share any details about Jahangir Tareen’s exact medical condition but agreed that he was critically ill at one stage and on the mend, thankfully. The family source said that Tareen continues to get medical treatment and is focusing on his health at this stage. The source confirmed that he’s in touch with some people in his group in Pakistan but not holding any meetings in Newbury. It's understood that Tareen will fly to Pakistan once he gets all clearance from his doctors.