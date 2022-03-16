Governor Sarwar for joint efforts to eradicate Islamophobia

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Tuesday said that there was no difference between Islamophobia and extremism. If the world wants peace, then Islamophobia must be eradicated; otherwise, peace in the world will remain a dream, he added.

India has become a stronghold of Islamophobia and the world has become a silent spectator which is not in the interest of peace in any case, said the governor. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting on the frontline against Islamophobia from day one. The world must come on one page against Islamophobia.

He was addressing a function on the occasion of International Day against Islamophobia at Governor’s House here and talking to the media. Badshahi Masjid Khatib and Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah and others were also present. The governor said there was a limit to freedom of expression and it did not mean that you hurt others. Unfortunately, people in the West are unaware of the sentiments of Muslims regarding the holy Prophet (PBUH). The solution to the growing Islamophobia is that the leaders of Muslim countries come together and speak out against it and raise this issue globally.