Opposition entrapped in blind alley: CM Usman Buzdar

The chief minister on Monday thanked the residents of Hafizabad District for a successful public meeting. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the people had expressed their unflinching love for Prime Minister Imran Khan by holding a historic meeting in the district, adding that the successful meeting had unnerved the opponents as the sea of people had expressed their unwavering trust in the Prime Minister. Usman Buzdar said, “I thank the people and congratulate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s parliamentarians, ticket-holders and workers for making this public meeting a success”, asserting that opposition was going to be minus soon. The opposition was trying to seek some sort of face-saving as it was entrapped in a blind alley, he added.

PUNJAB CULTURE DAY: The chief minister said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were some of the beautiful symbols of Punjab culture. He expressed these views while addressing a Punjab Culture Day event held here at the Chief Minister’s Office.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal were crowned with the traditional turbans of Punjab by Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro. The chief minister said that the traditional culture of Punjab was unique and spectacular as this culture was globally recognised, adding that the people of Punjab enjoyed a unique identity as this culture was centuries-old. He said that traditional cultural festivals reflected the distinct identity and individuality of each region, asserting that Punjab was the centre of multiculturalism and this was the uniqueness of Punjab.