Terrorists regrouping: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary-General Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday expressed concern over the prevailing security situation and said the terrorists were regrouping.

Speaking at a condolence reference for Khushal Khan, a member of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement, he said the country was passing through a critical phase of its history. Mian Iftikhar said that the government had issued threat alerts according to which some 20 suspected suicide bombers had entered Peshawar to stage attacks.

He added that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had also threatened world peace, calling for negotiations to sort out the differences between the two countries. The ANP leader said the opposition parties had secured the number of lawmakers required to oust the prime minister through the no-confidence motion. He said the ruling alliance would be unable to show its majority in the National Assembly.

Mian Iftikhar said the prime minister knew that the ‘third umpire’ would stay neural during the no-trust proceedings, therefore, he had started to panic and was hurling insults at the opposition.