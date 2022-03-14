Sheikh Rashid says Shujaat ‘is my brother

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sunday retracted his statement and made an attempt to smother the political heat with a soft tone for PMLQ and clarified that he never named the coalition partner of the ruling party in his Quetta media briefing.

He clarified that when he used the "blackmailing" reference, he did not name PMLQ or the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). He said Chaudhry Shujaat "is my brother" and prayed for his good health. “I will never speak against him,” he added. “I owe a great deal to the PMLQ elders, Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and Khwaja Safdar,” he said and added that the mother of Chaudhry Shujaat used to send meal to him when he was in jail. The government wants to take the allies along, he added.

“We are standing with PM Imran Khan like a brick wall,” he said and reiterated that the premier would complete his five-year in the office. “After two days, Imran Khan's position will become clearer. Whoever stands with Imran Khan, the nation will respect them,” he claimed.

Answering a question related to the no-confidence motion, the interior minister said that the opposition was doing what they always do. “I was once part of the opposition and we also used to make such futile claims,”he said.

When asked about the National Assembly session, Rashid said the session had to be convened by the speaker and the decision of the speaker would be legal and constitutional. "The speaker's decision cannot be challenged in any court. The days from March 22 to 30 are very important," he added.

Sh Rashid said Rangers and FC had been called for seven days, adding that Army could also be deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution if needed. Talking to the media persons at Women Business Forum here, the minister said the government would not allow any militia to take the law in its hands. Currently no member of Ansarul Islam was arrested, he said adding if anyone dared to take the law into their hands, they would be dealt with an iron hand.

After Sh Rashid Ahmad’s statement and admission of Chaudhry family’s kindness and the favours given to him in the past, Moonis Elahi thanked the interior minister for clearing the misunderstanding. In a tweet, he said he also respected Sheikh Rashid just like the latter respected his family elders.