5th Pakistan Army Team Spirit competition concludes

RAWALPINDI: The closing ceremony of 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 was held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) Pabbi.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan was Chief guest on the occasion who distributed prizes and medals to the participants of the competition, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

As many as eight Pakistan Army and eight international teams including Jordan, Morocco, Nepal, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka participated in the competition. Multan Corps won the competition while Rawalpindi Corps clinched the 2nd position.

Amongst international teams, Nepal, Turkey and Uzbekistan won gold medals; Kenya, Morocco and Sri Lanka achieved silver medals while Jordan and KSA teams attained bronze medals. The closing ceremony was also attended Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky, Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune, observers and Defence Attaches from participating countries.

It is worth mentioning that the 60-hour long competition was held from 7 to 9 March which included various events in most difficult environment. The teams were evaluated for physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency.