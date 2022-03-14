Amir Muqam slams PM for using indecent language

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for using ‘indecent language’ against the leaders of the opposition parties.

Talking to reporters here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon be sent packing. He said the prime minister had started panicking and was using foul language in desperation.

Amir Muqam said the leaders of the opposition parties had gathered on one platform. He added the day on which voting on the no-confidence motion would be held was going to be the last day of the incumbent government.

He said that the prime minister had lost decency and had made lifer miserable for the people due to his flawed policies. He said the prime minister had violated the code of conduct for the local government election.