GCU celebrates Gilgit-Baltistan Culture Day

LAHORE:Society for Culture and Heritage of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, organised the Gilgit-Baltistan Culture Day here Sunday.
Minister for Tourism, Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan was the chief guest at the cultural event hosted by the Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Cultural dance and musical performances were part of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah praised the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their bravery, honesty and hospitality. Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi appreciated the enthusiasm of the Gilgit-Baltistan students in celebrating their culture day and raising awareness about their values and heritage.
He said celebrating various cultures was aimed at spreading awareness, promoting cultural integration and making efforts to keep alive all customs. The students of Gilgit-Baltistan also addressed the event and talked about their culture and traditions, saying Gilgit Scouts had liberated their homeland from the Dogra Raj on this day in 1947 without any external support because they had great love for Pakistan.
They also told the gathering about their major cultural events, including the Shandoor Polo Festival, Babusar Polo Festival and Jashn-e-Baharan. Later, singers who came especially from GB performed at the event.
PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) arranged a cricket league for staff members on Sunday. Seven teams from different departments, including female staff participated in the event. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kamran Khan distributed prizes among the winning team and man of the match player.
