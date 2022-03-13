Ulema back education, inheritance rights for women: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought have given unanimous 'Fatwa' that women should be given the right to education and inheritance.

“The religious leadership of all the religious sects have also agreed that daughters should not be deprived of education, he said while addressing a Three-Day Paigham-e-Pakistan Training workshop here Saturday.

Among notable Ulema-Mashaykh and religious leadership present on this occasion include Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Masoom Yaseenzai, Mufti Muhammad Noman, Mufti Zubair Ashraf and other scholars.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that no one can give greater rights to women than those given by Shariat.

Ashrafi also urged on religious leadership to raise voice on the issues of the misuse of social media in religious sittings and in Friday sermons.

“Al-Hamdulillah these are very valuable moments for Pakistan that when we are going to celebrate '75th Pakistan Day'. Besides, one day before, delegations from all over the Islamic World will attend in the OIC Foreign Ministers' Summit, to be held in Islamabad on 22nd March, 2022,” he said. He said the foreign ministers of more than 30 Islamic countries have confirmed their attendance who will also attend 23rd March parade.

Ashrafi said although India is admitting its mistake on missile issue, the Islamic world and the world leadership should take notice of Indian aggression. “First of all, three aeroplanes were in the air at that time and any major disaster could have resulted, had the missile hit any of them. He said the Islamic world, OIC and the world leadership should also think about these perspectives.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the no-confidence motion is a democratic process but both the ruling party and the opposition should refrain from creating a bitter atmosphere. Ashrafi said that he hoped that in the no-confidence motion, all the allies of the government would support the government.