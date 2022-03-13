Work starts on Kalash valley road

CHITRAL: Work has been started on the main road to Kalash valleys.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwarul Haq inaugurated the work on the construction of roads. AC Chitral Saleem Thaqleen, AAC Hafizullah, and project director National Highway Authority Rafiq Alam were also present.

A resident of Ayun said that it would take hours to travel on the 22km road due to its narrowness and dilapidated condition. Thousands of people from Rambur, Bamburet and Birir valleys have been suffering due to poor condition of the road.