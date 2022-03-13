Pervaiz, others condole with Basharat over his sister’s death

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Hussain Elahi visited the residence of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to offer condolence on the demise of his sister.

They offered Fateha for departed soul. Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and PMLQ, Rawalpindi President, Zubair Khan were present. PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Raja Nasir, Raja Hamid Nawaz and Raja Behrooz also offered Fateha. The PMLQ leaders said, “We are equal partners in your grief. May Allah Almighty grant your sister a high position in paradise and grant you all the strength to bear this trauma with courage and fortitude.”