PUASA seeks VCs’ role in varsity’s autonomy

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) expressing concern over bureaucracy’s alleged efforts to undermine autonomy of universities has stressed stronger role by Vice-Chancellors (VCs) along with faculty members to oppose the same.

In a media talk at PU New Campus here Thursday, PUASA president Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, member PU Syndicate Sardar Asghar Iqbal, Prof Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori and others condemned a recent letter by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, which according to them, had challenged issuance date of Disparity Reduction Allowance as approved by the PU Syndicate. The PUASA office-bearers urged upon the VCs of universities from Punjab to condemn such notifications, reject them and never compromise on the autonomy of universities. They added that PUASA fully supported the rightful demand for the grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance to all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the universities from grade 1 to 22 without any discrimination from June 1, 2021.

They demanded the university administration take firm stand to protect the legitimate autonomy of the university provided in the Act. Further, the university administration must stand tall against the bureaucratic conspiracy aiming at violating the rights of its employees. “We are fully committed to safeguard the rights of our community and will use all options if denied,” they warned. The Punjab University Syndicate and Senate has already sanctioned the amount required for the allowance and approved its implementation. Therefore, it must be granted to already deprived employees and faculty members of universities without any further delay and bureaucratic hurdle, they added.

Calligraphy: The second chapter of ‘Sarir-e Khama; the Art of the Pen’, an international conference on calligraphy along with an exhibition of calligraphic art entered second phase on Thursday. Two sessions were held on the third day. Punjab University Prof Dr Sumera Jawwad participated in the conference as a he professional expert. The first session was chaired by Dr Rafia Tahir and the second session by Professor Dr Sarmad Hussain.

The speakers of the first session Dr Munnaza Rashid, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Ms Farah Khan, Dr Samina Zaheer and Ms Sahar Shah highlighted the living traditions and methods of calligraphy as per their significant research.

The speakers informed the audience by presenting their wondrous research analyses regarding influence of modern technology and its relationship with the domain of calligraphy. The conference shall continue till tomorrow (Saturday) at Senate Hall of the Punjab University.

Womenhood week: The first Womenhood & Spring Celebrations Week 2022 concluded at the University of Home Economics (UHE) here Thursday. In the closing ceremony, certificates and shields were distributed among the students as well as administrative staff who played their part in organising the event. The women week celebrations continued for four days from 7th – 10th March and included a variety of programmes i.e. fashion show, cultural show, food competition, nutritional camp, tree plantation drive, theatrical performances, session on skin care, session on personality grooming, poster competition and likewise.

PU LLB result: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of LLB (3-years) Part-I, II and III Annual Examination 2021. The detailed results are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.