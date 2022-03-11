1st conference of UET maths alumni held

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mathematics Alumni Society organized the First International Conference of UET’s Alumni of Mathematics.

Apart from Pakistan, the conference was attended by mathematicians from Canada, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Nigeria and Algeria.

Saudi Arabia-based Dr Shahzad Sarwar Chaudhry, founder and president of UET Mathematics Alumni Society, arranged this first international conference, which was attended by more than 300 scholars and mathematicians from all over the world including Pakistan.

The purpose of the conference was meant to exchange views and information on science and modern mathematics with scholars and mathematicians from around the world.

In the conference, world-renowned mathematicians presented research papers on their respective topics.

Emphasising on the importance of the event, Dr Shahzad Sarwar Chaudhry said that such conferences promoted mutual cooperation and provided an ideal environment for the exchange of research.

Prof Muhammad Rafique and other mathematicians highlighted the importance of mathematics in the present age.

In his address, Professor Changpin Li (China) said that holding such conferences provided an opportunity for research as well as understanding one another’s problems.

Expressing his views, Professor Dumitru Baleanu said that the field of

mathematics is the backbone of modern scientific research.

Dr Amna Ajaib from Bilquis College of Education, PAF said that such activities would continue in the future too as exchange of ideas is the need of time. Honorary certificates were also distributed among the participants at the end of the conference.