Appreciation certificates distributed

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) distributed appreciation certificates and cash prizes among 80 police communication officers in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted on the IC3 floor.

PSCA COO distributed certificates and cash prizes among 80 officers, with gender representation of 70 male and 10 female officers, from IC3 sections such as Operations Monitoring Centre, Video Control Centre, Media Monitoring Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, Access Control Centre, Lost & Found Centre PUCAR15 and Electronic Data Analysis Centre.