Tragic death

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Mianwali where a man shot his seven-day-old daughter dead. He did this because he wanted his firstborn to be a son. How tragic it is that a baby was brutality assassinated not by a stranger but by her father. Such extreme incidents highlight how regressive our society has become.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
One of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces is rampant corruption. The competent authorities are responsible for...
This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the issue of joblessness in Pakistan. The current...
Countries make efforts to strengthen their currencies to attract foreign direct investment. But in Pakistan,...
The PPP’s long march, which was led by its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reached Islamabad on March 8. The PPP...
According to the World Economic Outlook Database 2022 by the IMF, America’s GDP is $24.8 trillion, which makes the...
Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and other...
Comments