 
close
Friday March 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Tragic death

March 11, 2022

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Mianwali where a man shot his seven-day-old daughter dead. He did this because he wanted his firstborn to be a son. How tragic it is that a baby was brutality assassinated not by a stranger but by her father. Such extreme incidents highlight how regressive our society has become.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

Comments