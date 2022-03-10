Govt employees stage protest against price-hike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them government employees, protested on Wednesday against price-hike by taking to the streets.

The protest rally was taken out by the district chapter of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA).

Fida Hussain Baloch, APCA district chapter president, led the rally that marched through various bazaars and reached the Topanwala Chowk amid sloganeering.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-price-hike slogans and seeking an increase in salaries. Fida Hussain Baloch, Najaf Ali Shah, Aftab and Tanweer Hussain in their speeches flayed the government for not increasing salaries of the government employees.

They deplored that rise in inflation and impacts of a hike in petroleum products had added to the miseries of the masses.

The speakers demanded immediate relief for the government employees in the shape of better salaries and packages.