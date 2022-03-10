Seminarian stabbed to death

Islamabad : A 16-year-old student of a seminary falling in the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station, has been stabbed to death by three young brothers students of the same seminary on a minor dispute at Sector F-7/4. The police have lodged an FIR under section 302/34 against three the brothers involved in killing of the student and have arrested them, police said.

One, Saleemullah son of Azizullah hailing from Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan, lodged a complaint with the Kohsar Police Station, saying that his nephew, Muzammal Qasim, 16, son of Qasim was a student of level-4 of ‘Hifz’ at Jamia Qamia.

On 8th March (Tuesday), he received a telephone call from his other nephew, Kamran at about 11 a.m. who told him that three youths – Rahsed, Sajid and Arshad – son of Abdul Rahim attacked at Muzammal and stabbed to injured and Muzammal has been shifted to Polyclinic in critical condition. The complainant said that his nephew had succumbed to his injuries when he reached the hospital.

The police, quoting eyewitness accounts, said that the rage initiated and turned to clash when one of then used abusive language against a teacher of the seminary, Abdul Karim and the victim Muzammal asked him not to use such language against elderly man. All the three brother retaliated and attacked at him with daggers and baton, police said and added that they stabbed Muzammal repeatedly and wounded him critically. The locals rushed him to Polyclinic in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries before providing medical aid.